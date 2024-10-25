Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $226,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $571.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $585.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $562.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

