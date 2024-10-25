Eastern Bank Purchases Shares of 1,212 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 148.5% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $205.40 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.56.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

