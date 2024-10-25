Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,679 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.6% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10,634.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $126,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,434 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

