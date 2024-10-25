Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 32,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $205.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.59. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

