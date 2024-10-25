Riverwater Partners LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

