YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $564.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $579.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

