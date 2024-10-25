Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 886.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.06 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

