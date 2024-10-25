YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Capital World Investors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after buying an additional 249,405 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,660,000 after buying an additional 59,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,999,239. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

