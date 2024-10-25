YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,718,000 after buying an additional 609,905 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 57.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 28,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $206.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The stock has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

