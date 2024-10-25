Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 400 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

