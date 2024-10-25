YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $222.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

