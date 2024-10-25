Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Blackstone by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $169.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.55%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

