Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $150.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

