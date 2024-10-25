Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,398,571. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG opened at $511.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $523.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.71 and its 200-day moving average is $440.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.