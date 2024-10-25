Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

