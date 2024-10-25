RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 888.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 48,535 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.6% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $171.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $797.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

