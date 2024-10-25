Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 85,533.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Elevance Health worth $276,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ELV opened at $418.75 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.98 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.07.

View Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.