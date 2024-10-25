Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 779,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 36,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $224.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.92. The company has a market capitalization of $646.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

