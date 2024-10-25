Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,964 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.22 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.