Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9,940.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,981,458 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $311,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $150.17 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.23. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.