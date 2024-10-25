International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17,357.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919,490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of QUALCOMM worth $499,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 89.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 72,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.92.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.