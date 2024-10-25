Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Entergy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Entergy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

