WT Wealth Management Sells 46 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 779,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 36,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $224.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.