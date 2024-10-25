Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,129 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 15.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.1% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,766 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 90.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,150 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.41. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.92 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

