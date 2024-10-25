BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 3,534 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $224.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $646.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

