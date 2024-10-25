American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 384,836 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $65,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $139.80 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.