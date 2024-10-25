IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of 3M by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.67.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

