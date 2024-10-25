CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11,318.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after buying an additional 232,494 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,517,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

