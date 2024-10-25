Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 194,604 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,604 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $48,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,353,000 after buying an additional 325,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,882,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,877,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,781 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,837 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $133.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.02. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.