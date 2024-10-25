Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,624 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.86% of Avient worth $39,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 162.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,680,000 after buying an additional 463,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 836.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 428,971 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 28.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 328,773 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $11,135,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Avient by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,359,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after buying an additional 158,163 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

