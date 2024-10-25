Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 287 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

