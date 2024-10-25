Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,639,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after buying an additional 2,215,107 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,903,644 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,965,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.