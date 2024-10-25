1,188 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $178.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

