Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.