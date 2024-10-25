202,236 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $487,590,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance
BDX opened at $238.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
