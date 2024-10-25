Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,213,044.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,213,044.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,229,213.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $1,211,364.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $1,141,350.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total transaction of $249,422.76.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total value of $1,079,568.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $884,081.52.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Salesforce stock opened at $286.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $277.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.2% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 23.4% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,613 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.