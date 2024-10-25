Bogart Wealth LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 64,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.