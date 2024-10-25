Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDU. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,135,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 108.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IBDU opened at $23.12 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

