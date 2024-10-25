Bogart Wealth LLC Has $134,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,034,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 346,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 315,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 265,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFF opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $33.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.