Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after buying an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4,125.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7,165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,311 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

View Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.