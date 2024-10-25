Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

