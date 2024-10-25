Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

