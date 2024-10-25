General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $52.70 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

