Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

