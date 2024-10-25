Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.