Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.47.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $189.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

