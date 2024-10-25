iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $317.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $321.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

