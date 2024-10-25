Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells $24,420.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $24,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $281,097.18.

On Monday, October 7th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $34,937.70.

On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $103,147.50.

On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $50,660.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $95,795.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,282.23.

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $28.98 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELVN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.