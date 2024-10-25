Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $393,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

