MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $208.75 Average PT from Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,007.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $235.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.56. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $236.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

